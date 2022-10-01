Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Terminix Global Trading Up 0.6 %

TMX opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. Terminix Global has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terminix Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,886,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,739,000 after purchasing an additional 57,718 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,649,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,364,000 after purchasing an additional 392,516 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,965,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,534,000 after purchasing an additional 364,523 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,901,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,928,000 after purchasing an additional 963,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,119 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

