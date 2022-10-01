Terra (LUNA) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $2.40 or 0.00012459 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Terra has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Terra has a market cap of $2.47 billion and $200.45 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007298 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000676 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010248 BTC.
- FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000228 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000054 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00011928 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000240 BTC.
About Terra
Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,029,576,262 coins and its circulating supply is 165,547,062 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money.
