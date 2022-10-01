Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Raised by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,975,000 after purchasing an additional 117,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $154.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.73 and its 200-day moving average is $169.10.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

