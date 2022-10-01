The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,678 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,484 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.08. 8,382,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,774,283. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.07.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

