The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL opened at $215.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.85 and a 1 year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.