The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 32.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 41.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.82.

NYSE:SJM opened at $137.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.31 and a one year high of $146.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

