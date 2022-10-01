The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Kroger were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $236,958,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,188 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $71,410,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 175.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,943,000 after purchasing an additional 832,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

KR traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,625,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,540,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.91. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.89.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

