The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Short Interest Update

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Taiwan Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

The Taiwan Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TWN traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,282. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77. The Taiwan Fund has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $39.79.

The Taiwan Fund Company Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

