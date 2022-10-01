TheStreet Downgrades Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEWT. Compass Point reduced their price target on Newtek Business Services to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James raised Newtek Business Services from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Newtek Business Services Stock Performance

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $397.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Newtek Business Services has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $32.38.

Newtek Business Services Cuts Dividend

Newtek Business Services ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 109.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Newtek Business Services will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.93%. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 102.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newtek Business Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 717,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,819,000 after acquiring an additional 55,315 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 53.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,155,000 after acquiring an additional 197,093 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 422.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 171,306 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,366,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 96,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

