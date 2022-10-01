Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Short Interest Update

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 874,000 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the August 31st total of 627,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TIMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TIM to $17.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TIM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

TIM Stock Performance

Shares of TIMB stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.18. 621,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86. TIM has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $15.61.

TIM Cuts Dividend

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. TIM had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 7.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TIM will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Institutional Trading of TIM

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TIM by 408.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 2,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of TIM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

