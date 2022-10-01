Time New Bank Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week (TNB)

Time New Bank (TNB) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Time New Bank coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Time New Bank has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $28.98 million and approximately $547,258.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank’s launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,413,848,444 coins. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads:”We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network”The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders.”

