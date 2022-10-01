Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.42

Shares of Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.42 and traded as low as C$2.40. Titanium Transportation Group shares last traded at C$2.44, with a volume of 78,493 shares traded.

Separately, Haywood Securities set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Titanium Transportation Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Titanium Transportation Group Stock Up 4.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.92.

Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

