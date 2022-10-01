Token Pocket Hits 24-Hour Volume of $196,510.00 (TPT)

Token Pocket (TPT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Token Pocket has a market capitalization of $42.19 million and $196,510.00 worth of Token Pocket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Token Pocket coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Token Pocket has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010963 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Token Pocket Profile

Token Pocket’s launch date was July 6th, 2020. Token Pocket’s total supply is 5,900,000,000 coins. Token Pocket’s official Twitter account is @TokenPocket_TP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Token Pocket is www.tokenpocket.pro.

Token Pocket Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenPocket is a multi-chain self-custodial wallet, which supports mainstream public chains including BTC, ETH, BSC, Polygon, Solana, HECO, Klaytn, Avalanche, Tron, OEC, HSC, Fantom, Polkadot, Kusama, EOS, etc.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Token Pocket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Token Pocket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Token Pocket using one of the exchanges listed above.

