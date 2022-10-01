Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $6.76 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00007037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.76 billion and approximately $19.27 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,262.98 or 0.99976158 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00065369 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010380 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00065488 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00082833 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @Tokamak_Network.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

