Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.58

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.58 and traded as low as $33.69. Tootsie Roll Industries shares last traded at $33.84, with a volume of 57,455 shares traded.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average is $34.58. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of -0.05.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $142.08 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $795,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 36,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. 17.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

