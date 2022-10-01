Tornado Cash Trading 19.5% Lower This Week (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for $6.38 or 0.00033010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $63.81 million and approximately $7.62 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 9,999,998 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tornado Cash’s official website is tornado.cash.

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

