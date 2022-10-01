Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 659 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $177.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.55 and its 200-day moving average is $208.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.08 and a 52 week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. CME Group’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.80.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.