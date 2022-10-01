Tower Bridge Advisors Buys 450 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Leidos were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 349.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,134,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS opened at $87.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.17. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.