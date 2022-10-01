Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 1,850 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Fortive were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 511.4% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 38,584 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in Fortive by 5.2% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Fortive by 137.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTV. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on Fortive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

NYSE:FTV opened at $58.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.41. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

