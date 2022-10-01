Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 2,000 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 501.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 62,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 52,291 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 27,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.78.

PNC stock opened at $149.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.30. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

