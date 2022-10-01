Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.25

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Tower Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00), with a volume of 27,321,508 shares changing hands.

Tower Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.25. The stock has a market cap of £6.93 million and a P/E ratio of -2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01.

About Tower Resources

Tower Resources Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers situated in the offshore South Africa.

