TradeStars Price Hits $0.0084 on Top Exchanges (TSX)

TradeStars (TSX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last seven days, TradeStars has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One TradeStars coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TradeStars has a total market cap of $585,478.00 and $22,731.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TradeStars Coin Profile

TradeStars launched on April 29th, 2021. TradeStars’ total supply is 70,000,000 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TradeStars Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TradeStars is a Fantasy Stocks trading platform powered by the Ethereum + Matic Layer 2 blockchains where users can trade digital assets that represent real-life events' statistics. It’s a decentralized social gaming experience in which people can express their passion for sports, compete against each other, and show “How much your sports knowledge is worth”.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TradeStars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TradeStars using one of the exchanges listed above.

