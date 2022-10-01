Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) PT Lowered to GBX 100 at Berenberg Bank

Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 115 ($1.39) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EBOX. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 100 ($1.21) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Shore Capital upgraded Tritax EuroBox to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 148.75 ($1.80).

Get Tritax EuroBox alerts:

Tritax EuroBox Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Tritax EuroBox stock opened at GBX 62.58 ($0.76) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 11.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55. Tritax EuroBox has a 12-month low of GBX 58.20 ($0.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 118.60 ($1.43). The company has a market cap of £264.55 million and a P/E ratio of 247.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 84.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 92.38.

Tritax EuroBox Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1.12%.

In related news, insider Sarah Whitney bought 2,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £2,354.94 ($2,845.51). In other news, insider Sarah Whitney acquired 2,646 shares of Tritax EuroBox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £2,354.94 ($2,845.51). Also, insider Robert Orr bought 113,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £98,423.97 ($118,926.98).

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax EuroBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax EuroBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.