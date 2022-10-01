TRONbetDice (DICE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $7.03 Million

TRONbetDice (DICE) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, TRONbetDice has traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. TRONbetDice has a total market capitalization of $7.03 million and $10,093.00 worth of TRONbetDice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRONbetDice coin can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,451.02 or 1.00011051 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00066299 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010284 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00064814 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00082620 BTC.

TRONbetDice Profile

TRONbetDice (CRYPTO:DICE) is a coin. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. TRONbetDice’s total supply is 983,233,671 coins. The official website for TRONbetDice is www.wink.org/#/platform/dice. TRONbetDice’s official Twitter account is @etheroll and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRONbetDice Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etheroll is an provably fair Ethereum-based dice game with a 1% house fee. The DICE token is an Ethereum-based token that gants its a share of the house bankroll generates via said dice game with its built-in 1% house edge. Reddit Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONbetDice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRONbetDice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRONbetDice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

