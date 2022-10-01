TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 1st. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $882.96 million and approximately $150.62 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,345.76 or 0.99998715 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00065145 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010338 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00065617 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00082932 BTC.

TrueUSD Coin Profile

TUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 882,895,823 coins. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

TrueUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. Telegram | Discord | Weibo | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

