Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Lowered by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 75,463 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $43.54 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

