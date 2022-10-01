Trustpad (TPAD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $76,761.00

Trustpad (TPAD) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. Trustpad has a market capitalization of $9.08 million and approximately $76,761.00 worth of Trustpad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trustpad coin can currently be bought for $0.0928 or 0.00000478 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Trustpad has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004620 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00045733 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $317.52 or 0.01634977 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00035486 BTC.

Trustpad Coin Profile

Trustpad (CRYPTO:TPAD) is a coin. It launched on April 4th, 2021. Trustpad’s total supply is 97,848,770 coins. Trustpad’s official Twitter account is @trustPad and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Trustpad

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustPad is a decentralized multi-chain fundraising platform enabling projects to raise capital and promise safety to early-stage investors. Stake TrustPad tokens to get priority access to promising projects.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trustpad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trustpad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trustpad using one of the exchanges listed above.

