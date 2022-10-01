Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 100 ($1.21) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Trustpilot Group Stock Up 1.3 %

LON:TRST opened at GBX 75.30 ($0.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £312.89 million and a PE ratio of -14.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.96. Trustpilot Group has a 52 week low of GBX 51.85 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 390 ($4.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trustpilot Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Rachel Kentleton bought 15,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £9,995.70 ($12,077.94).

Trustpilot Group plc operates an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

