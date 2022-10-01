Ubiq (UBQ) Price Down 9.8% This Week

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0358 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. Ubiq has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $2,223.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,339.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00021786 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00276423 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00142762 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.68 or 0.00773943 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.77 or 0.00609055 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 48,486,472 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team.Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly.Ubiq is a blockchain and smart contract platform powering fully-decentralized applications, tokens, NFTs, etc. UBQ is the Ubiq network’s native cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

