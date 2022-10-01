UBS Group Reiterates €36.50 Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

UBS Group set a €36.50 ($37.24) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VNA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.20 ($38.98) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Vonovia Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €22.21 ($22.66) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €32.95. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €20.29 ($20.70) and a 52-week high of €54.54 ($55.65). The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion and a PE ratio of 13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

