UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Lowered to $48.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UDR. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut UDR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised UDR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.94.

UDR opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 86.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 316.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,564,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,082,000 after buying an additional 2,901,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after buying an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UDR by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after buying an additional 2,084,674 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 31.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,584 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

