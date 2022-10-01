UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

UFP Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

UFP Technologies stock opened at $85.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.89. UFP Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.10 and a 1-year high of $100.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $527,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 315.0% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 11.9% in the first quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 371,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,552,000 after purchasing an additional 39,449 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 36.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $5,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

