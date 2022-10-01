UGAS Achieves Market Capitalization of $185,964.00 (UGAS)

UGAS (UGAS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 1st. UGAS has a total market cap of $185,964.00 and approximately $90,131.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UGAS has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain.

Buying and Selling UGAS

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

