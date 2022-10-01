Umbrella Network Market Capitalization Achieves $695,505.60 (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 1st. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $695,505.60 and $258,838.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007363 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00012390 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00010422 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012615 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively.Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

