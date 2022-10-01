Unicly Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.47 Million (UNIC)

Unicly (UNIC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Unicly coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.19 or 0.00031861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unicly has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Unicly has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and $251,946.00 worth of Unicly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Unicly Coin Profile

Unicly launched on May 14th, 2021. Unicly’s total supply is 398,494 coins. Unicly’s official Twitter account is @uniclyNFT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unicly is www.unic.ly.

Buying and Selling Unicly

According to CryptoCompare, “Unicly combines AMMs, NFT auctions, farming, and decentralized governance in order to create a NFT gallery and trading platform. There’s a place for everyone on Unicly: Collectors, Casual Investors, Artists/Designers/Creators, Traders, Yield Farmers, etc.UNIC will be a governance token capped at 1M total supply, and the inflation rate will decrease approximately once a month. Unicly will be governed by UNIC token holders. You can farm UNIC by staking whitelisted LP tokens and/or staking UNIC to earn more UNIC.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly directly using US dollars.

