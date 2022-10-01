UniCrypt (UNCX) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.50 Million

UniCrypt (UNCX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 1st. Over the last week, UniCrypt has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. UniCrypt has a market capitalization of $7.50 million and approximately $45,316.00 worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniCrypt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $235.54 or 0.01221167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010827 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069597 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10639676 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About UniCrypt

UniCrypt launched on March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 31,852 coins. UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. UniCrypt’s official website is unicrypt.network. The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425.

UniCrypt Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniCrypt is a platform creating services for other tokens. Services such as token locking contracts, yield farming as a service and other dex orientated products. UNCX is the deflationary governance token of the Unicrypt platform.”

