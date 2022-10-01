Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,255 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 0.6% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $757,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 384,013 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $96,744,000 after purchasing an additional 141,671 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.70.

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.2 %

UNP stock opened at $194.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $194.73 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

