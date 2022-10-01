UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $50,152.00

UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One UNION Protocol Governance Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNION Protocol Governance Token has a total market cap of $398,310.00 and $50,152.00 worth of UNION Protocol Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UNION Protocol Governance Token has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNION Protocol Governance Token Coin Profile

UNION Protocol Governance Token was first traded on November 27th, 2020. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @unnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNION Protocol Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/UNNFinance. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official website is www.unn.finance. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/union-finance-updates-ideas.

Buying and Selling UNION Protocol Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “UNION is a technology platform that combines bundled protection and a liquid secondary market with a multi-token model. DeFi participants manage their multi-layer risks across smart contracts and protocols in one scalable system. UNION decreases the barriers to entry for retail users and lays the foundation for institutional investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNION Protocol Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNION Protocol Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNION Protocol Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

