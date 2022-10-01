Uniserve Communications (CVE:USS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Uniserve Communications Co. (CVE:USS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 33810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Uniserve Communications Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$6.04 million and a PE ratio of 3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.16.

Uniserve Communications Company Profile

Uniserve Communications Corporation provides Internet access, telecommunications, and commercial IT consulting services to residential, and small business and enterprise customers primarily in British Columbia and Alberta. It offers fiber, internet, long-distance and digital telephone plans, and digital TV services.

Further Reading

