Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.26

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 7067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.
Unisys Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.27.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter. Unisys had a negative net margin of 11.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%.
Institutional Trading of Unisys
About Unisys
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.
