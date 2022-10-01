Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.26

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 7067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Unisys Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.27.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter. Unisys had a negative net margin of 11.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%.

Institutional Trading of Unisys

About Unisys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Unisys by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,047,000 after buying an additional 100,213 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Unisys by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Unisys by 2.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Unisys by 120.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 46,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Unisys during the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.