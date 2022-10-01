Unit Protocol Duck (DUCK) Price Tops $0.0082

Unit Protocol Duck (DUCK) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last week, Unit Protocol Duck has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Unit Protocol Duck has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $30,581.00 worth of Unit Protocol Duck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unit Protocol Duck coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unit Protocol Duck alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00273243 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001249 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00016990 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002495 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004024 BTC.

About Unit Protocol Duck

Unit Protocol Duck (CRYPTO:DUCK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 16th, 2020. Unit Protocol Duck’s official Twitter account is @duckduckcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Unit Protocol Duck is medium.com/@unitprotocol. Unit Protocol Duck’s official website is unit.xyz.

Unit Protocol Duck Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unit Protocol Duck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unit Protocol Duck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unit Protocol Duck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unit Protocol Duck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unit Protocol Duck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.