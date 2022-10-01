United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $102.12

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $102.12 and last traded at $103.12, with a volume of 3497 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.12.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.35. The company has a market capitalization of $579.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.67.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at United States Lime & Minerals

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,161 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total transaction of $120,337.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,494 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,003.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,161 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total value of $120,337.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,003.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,034 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.11, for a total value of $331,039.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,123.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USLM. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 13.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 138,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,103,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 320,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $406,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

