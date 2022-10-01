Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Short Interest Update

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the August 31st total of 41,900 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN UUU traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.86. 8,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,603. Universal Security Instruments has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 1.81.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

About Universal Security Instruments

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

