Urban Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 304,766 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 97,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 44,319 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,000,000. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,421,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 4,108.9% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.58. 2,325,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,547. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

