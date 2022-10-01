Urban Wealth Management LLC Invests $424,000 in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Urban Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Urban Wealth Management LLC owned 0.30% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 240,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 39,089 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 33,893 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 320.0% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 39,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 30,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $842,000.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.47. 27,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,321. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $35.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.44.

