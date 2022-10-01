Urban Wealth Management LLC Invests $49,000 in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSR. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSR stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.89. 46,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,231. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.59. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $83.46 and a 12-month high of $120.85.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.