Urban Wealth Management LLC Makes New $64,000 Investment in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in argenx by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in argenx by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in argenx by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARGX. HC Wainwright increased their price target on argenx from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on argenx from €400.00 ($408.16) to €425.00 ($433.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on argenx from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.31.

ARGX traded down $4.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $353.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,563. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.29. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $249.50 and a 1 year high of $403.77.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($3.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.76) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $85.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 538.17% and a negative return on equity of 49.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

