Urban Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $659,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in 3M by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 397,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,676,000 after acquiring an additional 108,773 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in 3M by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 381,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,773,000 after acquiring an additional 268,951 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 51,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1,004.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,573,000 after buying an additional 79,733 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.50. 3,112,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,383,343. 3M has a 12 month low of $110.39 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

