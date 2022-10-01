Urban Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000. DaVita accounts for about 3.9% of Urban Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in DaVita during the first quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in DaVita during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 49.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 9.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 85,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.43.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVA traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.77. 502,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,135. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $74.97 and a one year high of $124.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.69%. DaVita’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

