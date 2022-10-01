V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.01. V.F. also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.70 EPS.

V.F. Stock Down 2.7 %

V.F. stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. V.F. has a twelve month low of $29.32 and a twelve month high of $78.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. As a group, analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in V.F. by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after purchasing an additional 161,526 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 6.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $369,023,000 after purchasing an additional 386,948 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 38.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,706,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,890,000 after purchasing an additional 756,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of V.F. by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after buying an additional 187,008 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

